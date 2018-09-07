Clear

Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies involved in a head-on collision

Sheriff Ana Franklin made a social media post about her deputies asking for prayers.

Posted: Fri Sep 07 16:36:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 16:36:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

Speech to Text for Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies involved in a head-on collision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information at 6 on the crash involving two morgan county sheriff's deputies-- waay 31 spoke with the man who was at the scene 10 minutes after it happened. the crash was last night at the intersection of huckaby road and county road 55 in falkville. waay31'srodneya ross was in morgan county today gathering more information on the victims involved in the crash. i'm out in falkville where the accident actually took place right at this intersection and if you go and look down in the ditches you can still see a lot of the debris leftover from that crash. sot: christopher jackson "i saw the cop car first and it was destroyed. it was off in a ditch. just completely mangled." vo: that's the scene christopher jackson saw thursday night as he drove down huckaby road. two morgan county sheriff's deputies were injured in the crash. deputy caleb brooks was treated and released last night while sargeant danny kelso is still at huntsville hospital. sot: chief deputy mike corley "he is this afternoon at some time going into surgery. he has serious legs and hip injuries." vo: also injured in the crash was the 17-year-old driver of the second car -- he was airlifted to huntsville hospital. his two passengers -- a 19-year-old and a 21- year-old were both transported to local hospitals. jackson said he knows the 17- year-old and says this is tough to hear. sot: jackson "he's a great guy as far as i know. he had a lot of friends. tag: right now we don't know the condition of the driver or his passengers. we're also waiting for the official report detailing what led to the crash. in morgan county, rr, waay 31 news. alabama state troopers are investigating this crash. as soon as we receive more information from them --we will
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events