Speech to Text for Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies involved in a head-on collision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information at 6 on the crash involving two morgan county sheriff's deputies-- waay 31 spoke with the man who was at the scene 10 minutes after it happened. the crash was last night at the intersection of huckaby road and county road 55 in falkville. waay31'srodneya ross was in morgan county today gathering more information on the victims involved in the crash. i'm out in falkville where the accident actually took place right at this intersection and if you go and look down in the ditches you can still see a lot of the debris leftover from that crash. sot: christopher jackson "i saw the cop car first and it was destroyed. it was off in a ditch. just completely mangled." vo: that's the scene christopher jackson saw thursday night as he drove down huckaby road. two morgan county sheriff's deputies were injured in the crash. deputy caleb brooks was treated and released last night while sargeant danny kelso is still at huntsville hospital. sot: chief deputy mike corley "he is this afternoon at some time going into surgery. he has serious legs and hip injuries." vo: also injured in the crash was the 17-year-old driver of the second car -- he was airlifted to huntsville hospital. his two passengers -- a 19-year-old and a 21- year-old were both transported to local hospitals. jackson said he knows the 17- year-old and says this is tough to hear. sot: jackson "he's a great guy as far as i know. he had a lot of friends. tag: right now we don't know the condition of the driver or his passengers. we're also waiting for the official report detailing what led to the crash. in morgan county, rr, waay 31 news. alabama state troopers are investigating this crash. as soon as we receive more information from them --we will