Speech to Text for Third graders score high in reading

a plea deal. new at 5... three dekalb county schools were named among the top fifty schools in the state after having the most improvement in third grade reading test scores last year! the state will give each school a twenty thousand dollar check to recognize their growth in reading proficiency... today waayc 31's steven dilsizian visited one of thewinners and learned what this achievement truly means. im here at fyffe elementary school... just one of three schools in dekalb county that received an award from the state that they didnt even know about! take sot: kathy butts - fyffe third grade teacher "i knew our scores had increased but we had no idea that they were giving out an award like this" kathy butts teaches third grade at fyffe elementary school and never knew about the award her work helped the school receive. the alabama state department of education announced the top fifty schools across the state that showed the biggest improvement in third grade reading scores from 2017. take sot: butts "when they enter third grade, our big top thing is comprehension, and thats probably why i think the focus is more on third grade last year... third graders across the state took a reading assessment at the beginning of the school year and one at the end as a way to gauge the growth throughout the year. the state is giving each of the top fifty schools twenty thousand dollars. fyffe assistant principal tim mccollum wants to put that money back into the third grade classrooms. take sot: tim mccollum - assistant principal "on technology and equipment... most likely some more chromebooks for our third graders to be able to use" and with the start of the new school year just getting underway... the third grade teachers have their eyes on repeating. take sot: kristi underwood - fyffe third grade teacher "its kind of a challenge now... we want to look at what the kids are doing right now and continue where left off last year" in dekalb county... steven dilsizian....waay31 news. alongside fyffe... both henagar and sylvania elementary schools also placed in the top fifty. an award ceremony will be held on september thirteenth where governor kay ivey will congratulate