Clear

Third graders score high in reading

Three Dekalb county schools were named among the top fifty schools in the state after having the most improvement in third grade reading test scores last year.

Posted: Fri Sep 07 15:50:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 15:50:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Third graders score high in reading

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a plea deal. new at 5... three dekalb county schools were named among the top fifty schools in the state after having the most improvement in third grade reading test scores last year! the state will give each school a twenty thousand dollar check to recognize their growth in reading proficiency... today waayc 31's steven dilsizian visited one of thewinners and learned what this achievement truly means. im here at fyffe elementary school... just one of three schools in dekalb county that received an award from the state that they didnt even know about! take sot: kathy butts - fyffe third grade teacher "i knew our scores had increased but we had no idea that they were giving out an award like this" kathy butts teaches third grade at fyffe elementary school and never knew about the award her work helped the school receive. the alabama state department of education announced the top fifty schools across the state that showed the biggest improvement in third grade reading scores from 2017. take sot: butts "when they enter third grade, our big top thing is comprehension, and thats probably why i think the focus is more on third grade last year... third graders across the state took a reading assessment at the beginning of the school year and one at the end as a way to gauge the growth throughout the year. the state is giving each of the top fifty schools twenty thousand dollars. fyffe assistant principal tim mccollum wants to put that money back into the third grade classrooms. take sot: tim mccollum - assistant principal "on technology and equipment... most likely some more chromebooks for our third graders to be able to use" and with the start of the new school year just getting underway... the third grade teachers have their eyes on repeating. take sot: kristi underwood - fyffe third grade teacher "its kind of a challenge now... we want to look at what the kids are doing right now and continue where left off last year" in dekalb county... steven dilsizian....waay31 news. alongside fyffe... both henagar and sylvania elementary schools also placed in the top fifty. an award ceremony will be held on september thirteenth where governor kay ivey will congratulate
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events