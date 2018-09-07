Clear

Military copycat website

The federal trade commission took control of websites started by two alabama based companies that looked like the US military recruitment pages.

new at 5... the federal trade commission took control of websites started by two alabama based companies ... that looked liked united states military recruitment pages! take a look.... the f-t-c said the sites asked people who wanted to join the military to fill out forms to share their personal information.. the f-t-c said the companies then sold that info to schools! thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... dan shaffer has the night off... waay 31's sydney martin is live in madison county tonight after learning more about thescam....and why neither company involved -- will have to pay back the more than 11 million dollars they received. demetria-- neither company involved is going to have to back back the more than 11 million dollars they received because of quote their "inability to pay." bryant caldwell, lives in madison county "you go on there hoping you can actually get on and enlist through you websites and go on and defend your country and they sell your information." bryant caldwell told me he's working toenlist in the air force. he was disappointed to hear websites created by companies in madison county were taking advantage of people like him who wanted to serve his country. u-s attorney jay town told me he's happy the federal trade commission was able to help shut down the copycat sites. jay town "it is disgusting what the criminal element in our criminal society the levels that they will stoop to. nothing really surprises me anymore. as a society i believe it's our sacred obligation to make sure our veterans are protected our troops are protected from these frauds. and he told me although the operations have been shut down he plans to enlist in person. bryant caldwell, lives in madison county"since it's the brick and mortar i decided it would be better to meet with someone in person. than have to talk to a computer and organize a meet up date." and cardwell told me he wants to know where the millions of dollars ended up.... bryant caldwell, lives in madison county "i'd ask them how it felt. how does it feel to have robbed people of millions of dollars." now the attorney for sun key publishing told me his clients haven't decided what's next for the company or if they will stay open. live in mad co sm waay 31 news. one of the companies involved -- sun key-- released a statement about the website.... it said in part... "since sun key shut down its military recruitment network, they have heard from u.s. armed forces recruiters that they have lost a valuable tool to connect with men and women interested in serving their country in the u.s.
