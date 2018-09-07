Speech to Text for Demonstrators at Doug Jones Office

as judge brett kavanaugh makes his way through the supreme court confirmation process, pro-life groups and pro choice groups in huntsville are fighting to get senator doug jones on their side. members of pro life court dot com and indivisible fifth stood across the street from one another in the shadow of senator jones office. those supporting kavanaugh's nomination argue that senator jones should lean more the fact that he represents a deep red state. those across the street argue that the process of confirmation has not been fully transparent and expressed concerns beyond just their fears that kavanaugh might overturn the roe v. wade decision. marilyn musgrave, susan b. anthony list he could choose to stand with schumer and nancy palosi and the pro-abortion extremists or he could stand with alabama and these people that want him to confirm kavanagh. sot: susan kirkpatrick, against kavanaugh nomination i'm concerned with his originalist and textual approach to the second amendment that may end up decreasing our ability to pass laws for gun safety that protect all americans. today witness will be speaking on the character of brett