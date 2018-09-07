Clear

Demonstrators at Doug Jones Office

As Senator Doug Jones visits Huntsville, Pro-Life and Pro-Choice groups hold demonstrations outside his office on Clinton Avenue

Posted: Fri Sep 07 10:27:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 10:27:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Demonstrators at Doug Jones Office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as judge brett kavanaugh makes his way through the supreme court confirmation process, pro-life groups and pro choice groups in huntsville are fighting to get senator doug jones on their side. members of pro life court dot com and indivisible fifth stood across the street from one another in the shadow of senator jones office. those supporting kavanaugh's nomination argue that senator jones should lean more the fact that he represents a deep red state. those across the street argue that the process of confirmation has not been fully transparent and expressed concerns beyond just their fears that kavanaugh might overturn the roe v. wade decision. marilyn musgrave, susan b. anthony list he could choose to stand with schumer and nancy palosi and the pro-abortion extremists or he could stand with alabama and these people that want him to confirm kavanagh. sot: susan kirkpatrick, against kavanaugh nomination i'm concerned with his originalist and textual approach to the second amendment that may end up decreasing our ability to pass laws for gun safety that protect all americans. today witness will be speaking on the character of brett
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events