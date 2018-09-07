Clear

New Details on Deputy-Involved Crash

The latest information on a head-on crash in Morgan County that hurt five people, including two Sheriff's Deputies

Posted: Fri Sep 07 10:19:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 10:19:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

we're following new information on a head-on crash in morgan county that hurt five people, including two sheriff's deputies. you are taking a look at the cars involved in the wreck thursday night. investigators say deputies caleb brooks and danny kelso were on a routine patrol in the falkville area when another car made a wide turn and hit them head-on. all five people were taken to various hospitals. one of the deputies is scheduled for surgery this morning. sheriff ana franklin posted on facebook asking for for
