Speech to Text for New Details on Deputy-Involved Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following new information on a head-on crash in morgan county that hurt five people, including two sheriff's deputies. you are taking a look at the cars involved in the wreck thursday night. investigators say deputies caleb brooks and danny kelso were on a routine patrol in the falkville area when another car made a wide turn and hit them head-on. all five people were taken to various hospitals. one of the deputies is scheduled for surgery this morning. sheriff ana franklin posted on facebook asking for for