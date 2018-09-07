Clear
Marina to be Demolished

Posted: Fri Sep 07 07:57:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 07:57:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

they use. new details, within the next two weeks, riverwalk marina in decatur is going to demolish the severely damaged dock. the dock was damaged in a severe storm back in april. the decatur daily reports, the "a-dock" at the marina is going to be completely rebuilt. the dock should be completed sometime next year in january or
