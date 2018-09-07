Speech to Text for Marina to be Demolished

they use. new details, within the next two weeks, riverwalk marina in decatur is going to demolish the severely damaged dock. the dock was damaged in a severe storm back in april. the decatur daily reports, the "a-dock" at the marina is going to be completely rebuilt. the dock should be completed sometime next year in january or