Fast Cast Friday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. and we begin with waay 31's will robins smith five people, including two morgan county sheriff's deputies were injured in a wreck. one of the deputies is awaiting surgery in huntsville hospital. morgan county sheriff ana franklin asked for prayers for the two deputies. the injuries of the other three injured is unknown. sarah? pro-life activists here in huntsville are calling on senator doug jones to confirm united states supreme court nominee brett kavanaugh ... activists will meet at jone's office here on clinton avenue to urge the senator to support president trump's nomination ... those activists say they trust the president's pick ... najahe happening today---a convicted killer will be back in court for day 2 of his re- sentencing hearing. nathan boyd and his brother eric boyd were both convicted of murdering and robbing danny sledge in 1999. new information on a story waay 31 has been following since last november ... according to the decatur daily ... nosey the circus elephant's case could see a new trial ... this comes after lawrence county authorities were concerned about nosey's condition when they found her inside her owner's trailer last november. within the next two weeks, riverwalk marina in decatur is going to demolish the severely damaged dock. the dock was damaged in a severe storm back in april. the dock should be completed sometime next year in january or february. the tennessee valley authority is facing legal trouble for charging discriminatory electricity rates. five climate and energy- conservations groups filed the lawsuit. the lawsuit challenges the tva's new fixed "grid-access charge". a man is in the morgan county jail for driving a stolen car. morgan county sheriff's charged rexie hester with receiving stolen property. a deputy pulled him over in the stolen vehicle -- which was reportedly stolen while being serviced at a decatur business. right now, tropical storm florence is churning towards the caribbean islands. florence has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm but its expected to gain strength throughout today. officials say it's still too early to tell if florence will have any impact on the east coast, we'll now be bringing you even more coverage you can count on. starting monday ...waay 31 news at 4 will be an hour long. here's how it affects our afternoon coverage. jeopardy will air at 3 and 3:30 each weekday. the 4 pm newscast will run until 5 p-m... and then our afternoon lineup continues as usual with news at 5 and 6-- split by abc world news tonight. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?