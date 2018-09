Speech to Text for Violent Ambushes upon Police

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the shooting has not been determined. violent ambushes upon police in selma are taking place according to police. fake 911 lure officers to the scene and are become a target. federal agents are now on the case to help selma police arrest anyone who's been ambushing