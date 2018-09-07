Clear

Pro-life Activists Meeting at Senator Doug Jones' Office

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on pro-life activists' plans to call on Senator Doug Jones when he visits Huntsville to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Nominiee Brett Kavanaugh

Posted: Fri Sep 07 05:43:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 05:43:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Pro-life Activists Meeting at Senator Doug Jones' Office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today ... pro-life activists are meeting at senator doug jones' huntsville office ... and they're calling on him to confirm united states supreme court nominee brett kavanaugh ... waay31's sarah singleterry is live now outside jones' clinton street office ... to walk us through what's next we know kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in washington got off to a rough start tuesday with activists protesting his possible confirmation ... but here in huntsville there is a group that's backing kavanaugh ... and it stems directly from their faith in president donald trump ... in a press release ... members of the pro-life court coalition said the alabama voters who helped elect president trump are quote eager to see kavanaugh confirmed and the power to legislate on abortion restored to the american people, not activist courts end quote ... in an 2017 interview with al dot com ... doug jones said he fully supports a woman's right to choose what happens to her body ... turning to kavanaugh ... in this week's confirmation hearings he hasn't outright stated his personal beliefs on abortion rights ... but did say he thinks roe v wade is the settled law of the land ... and it serves as a precedent to other landmark supreme court decisions like planned parenthood v casey ... those in support of kavanaugh will be here on clinton avenue at 10am ... calling on senator jones to support kavanaugh ... president trump ... and ultimately a pro life agenda ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news those in support of kavanaugh will be here on clinton avenue at
