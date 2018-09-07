Clear

Jaydon Hill Commits In An Emotional Way

Bob Jones Corner commits to an SEC School, in a way that honored his late Granddad.

Posted: Thu Sep 06 20:41:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 20:41:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

six. the number 11 cornerback prospect in the country, and bob jones patriot, jaydon hill, has decided where he'll take the next step of his football career. it was between florida, tennesse and south carolina... drum roll pleasse. he's a gata. jaydon hill, chose university of florida because he says he loves dan mullen. jaydon has always dreamed of playing college ball. deion sanders even endoresed him earlier this year. that's pretty cool. so now he can live out his dream, and he has a very special person, hes dedicating his commitment to, his grandad, donald hill sr, who passed away a couple of years ago. as a walk into this new chapter i can still hear your voice cheering me on pause come on boogie" that made me tear up. i love this stuff so
