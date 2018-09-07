Speech to Text for Jaydon Hill Commits In An Emotional Way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

six. the number 11 cornerback prospect in the country, and bob jones patriot, jaydon hill, has decided where he'll take the next step of his football career. it was between florida, tennesse and south carolina... drum roll pleasse. he's a gata. jaydon hill, chose university of florida because he says he loves dan mullen. jaydon has always dreamed of playing college ball. deion sanders even endoresed him earlier this year. that's pretty cool. so now he can live out his dream, and he has a very special person, hes dedicating his commitment to, his grandad, donald hill sr, who passed away a couple of years ago. as a walk into this new chapter i can still hear your voice cheering me on pause come on boogie" that made me tear up. i love this stuff so