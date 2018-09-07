Speech to Text for Decatur Housing Authority receives one million dollar grant

the woods.. new tonight! the decatur housing authority just got a one million dollar grant from the federal department of housing and urban development. it will take care of lead based paint problems in local public housing... the money will be used at the sterrs homes complex... and east acres complex in decatur... which has more than 450 apartments combined... waay 31's kody fisher is live in decatur with what type of work is going to be done... and when... in the last couple of hours, the decatur housing authority voted tonight to accept a bid for the project. it came in -- at a little more than 600-thousand dollars... the housing authority recently tested public housing units in the city and found lead. it is from older paint, used 20 years ago, that was getting through the new layer of paint. erica cowley/lives in public housing "it's scary. it's scary." erica cowley lives in the sterrs homes apartment complex... and doesn't like to think about how the lead can impact the health of everyone living here... erica cowley/lives in public housing "it can make us sick. especially with the babies. them babies don't need that lead in them. i don't need it in me." the tests by the housing authority are why they applied to get the money from the u.s. department of housing and urban development. the project will replace paneling inside... which covers up walls covered in lead paint... it will also replace doors covered in the dangerous paint... the project will also take care of other encapsulating materials used throughout the complexes that cover up lead paint... housing authority employees say the materials used the first time-- stopped being effective after 20 years... it's been 20 years since they were installed the first time... cowley likes the housing authority taking the initiative to protect their health... but she wanted a different solution... erica cowley/lives in public housing "take that money and build houses and put these folks in there." work will begin in october and take roughly six months to complete... families will be moved to empty apartments in the complex while work is going on in their apartment... and since the decatur housing authority picked a company who will do the work for just over six hundred thousand dollars... the remaining portion of the million dollars they got from the grant will go back to the federal government... the money for this project would have originally come out of the budget for the housing authority... so instead of spending it on this... they will now spend part of the money to make public housing more