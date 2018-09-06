Speech to Text for Citizens academy Registration

new at five... the huntsville police department is now accepting registration for its citizens academy. it allows people to learn more about the police department and training its officers receive! waay31'srodneya ross learned more about the program and how it can bridge the gap between officers and the community. dan...demetria...many of the people i talked to today told me they think programs such as the citizens academy is necessary given the current tensions between law enforcement and the public i talked to lieutenant michael johnson with the huntsville police department and he told me that's one of the goals of the academy. he said once citizens finish the academy they then go back to their communities and teach others what they learned and that in turn helps the public understand what officers do. sot: johnson "it actually develops a lot of communication for some of the communities and neighborhoods in huntsville." vo: and that's exactly what citizens i talked to told me they want to see happen. sot: simpson "find out what that disconnect is and lets all fix it." vo: johnson said 25 people can enroll in the academy. there they will learn about the different divisions within the department and how each of them handle situations with the public. this includes learning about the crisis team responds to incidents with people with disabilities and mental illness. sot: johnson "the crisis intervention team comes into play when there's actually time to deal with someone unstable." at the end of the program each participant will graduate and then have an opportunity to do a ride along with a police officer. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news the citizens academy is nine weeks long and meets once a week.