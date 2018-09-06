Speech to Text for Parole board tool under fire

news. the waay31 i-team is learning more about an analytical tool that led to a man being paroled. that mannow stands accused of murdering three people including a child. former parole board members gave their opinions on the tool and if it's working or releasing dangerous people on your streets. the attorney general's office is even questioning the parole boards use of this analytical tool. they told waay31 "this case also raises concerns with the board's risk assessment procedures and whether the implementation of this process is failing the public." waay31's breken terry interviewed a man who served on the parole board for 11 years but left because of the changes at the parole board, including the use of that analytical tool, breken? bobby longshore who served on the parole board for 11 years and actually denied jimmyspencer parole twice. he told me when the parole board started using this analytical toolto measure an inmates chances of reoffending scientifically, instead of using judgement he just couldn't continue. longshore-i just did not want an analytical tool trumping my expertise in the system. bobby longshore told me he spent countless hours pouring over an inmates file before reaching a decision to grant parole or not. but longshore said all of that changed with the justice reinvestment act of 2015.it implemented theohio risk and needs assessment system better known as oras. the analytical tool used by the board today. longshore- as i saw that there was a move to place the blame on the parole board for overcrowding and to blame the parole board for failure to fix it. certain programs were projected and proposed that i could not and did not support. basically the analytical tool takes into account a parole officers notes on an inmate among other things and puts them into categories like you see here: high risk of re- offending or low risk of offending. longshore- the anayltical tool which they will tell you right now it's simply a tool to look at and it's not a guide as to whether someone should be paroled or not. whether or not that's the way it's being used or not i don't know. the parole board told us it uses the anayltical tool two ways. to take into account an inmates chance of re-offending and if an inmate's granted parole supervision he or she needs. morgan- the board gets their assesment and they base their decision on the probablity that the oras assement dictates for that person, the probably of re- offending. then we do an assesment in the field to determine how their risk of re-offending in the community and we base our supervision on that. the attorney general's office told me it's concerned about the boards policies and procedues like this analytical tool... but right now, the a-g's office doesn't have a better solution live in the shoals for the waay31