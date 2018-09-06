Speech to Text for ACLU wants shorter prison sentences

today, the madison county district attorney's office calls the sentencing reform plan by the american civil liberties union... quote "dis-ingenuous." on wednesday... the a-c-l-u revealed plans for each state, including alabama. the group advocates for shorter sentences for drug offenders and robbery and burglary cases. thanks for joining us-- i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31 is bringing you team coverage tonight... waay 31's breken terry is in lauderdale county -- looking into the parole of a guntersville triple murder suspect and how the current system led to his early release. we start tonight with waay31's steven dilsizian -- who was in the madison county district attorney's office today to see if the aclu's plan is even feasible... steven? the aclu wants to cut the average time served in prison for people selling drugs or breaking into homes by at least 60 percent. tim gann works in the madison county district attorneys office and he tells me putting criminals back on the street even earlier is dangerous. now ive tried to call the aclu headquarters multiple times today to ask about the potential dangers of releasing criminals early... they never got back to me at this time. reporting live tim gann doesn't buy the aclu's proposal for shorter prison sentences in an effort to save the state millions of dollars and help resolve prison overcrowding. take sot: tim gann - chief trial attorney for madison da "the whole study is extremely misleading and i think for them its just a numbers game of hey lets let people out of prison and it will save us money" on wednesday... the aclu announced the smart justice 50-state blueprint project... aimed at scaling back incarceration across the country. when it comes to alabama... the aclu's report proposes the average sentence length of drug distribution offenders should be reduced by 70 percent... and robbery and burglary offenders should both see a reduction of 60 percent. the report also recommends less sentence times for cases of assault... theft... and fraud. gann says these are people that need to serve their time. take sot: gann "folks who are really incarcerated that are doing time in our state right now are the worst of the worst" the aclu claims if alabama follows the proposal... over twelve thousand fewer people would be in prison by 2025... saving the state 470 million dollars. roosevelt morris understands the overall goal. take sot: roosevelt morris - lives in madison "the jails are overcrowded... some people dont deserve to be there as long as they've been there or are going to be there and some of the money can be used to do other things in the community." but to gann... it poses too much of a risk to the safety of the community. take sot: gann "the havoc that those people cause in our community is immeasurable" now ive tried to call the aclu headquarters multiple times today to ask about the potential dangers of releasing criminals early... they never got back to me at this time. reporting live in huntsville... steven