Speech to Text for Resentencing Hearing For murder charge

happening today... opening statements were heard in the re- sentencing hearing of a shoals man convicted of murder! thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer has the night off... nathan boyd and his brother eric were both convicted of robbing and killing local restaurant owner danny sledge in 1999. nathan boyd was 17 when he was convicted and sentence to life without parole. but a 2012 supreme court hearing stated it's unconstitutional to sentence a minor to life without the possibility of parole. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the lauderdale county courthouse where sledge's family has waited six years for this resentencing hearing, breken? the sledge family tells me today is emotional and they did not want to go on camera just yet. in court, boyd's defense attorney's spoke about his abusive home life, but lauderdale county district atttorney chris connolly says boyd planned sledges murder and should serve life without parole. nathan boyd appeared to get emotional as multiple witnesses were called by his defense team. the witnesses talked about times boyd's father allegedly hit him and the type of home life boyd had. lauderdale county district attorney chris connolly pointed out that boyd stole a gun about six months prior to sledge's murder and said he was going to kill sledge. during connolly's cross examination of witnesses, he pointed outboyd had every chance to turn his life around but didn't. connolly said boyd was using drugs when he was 17 and even joined a gang. one witness said nathan boyd's father was somewhat of a bully and pushed his son in sports this hearing is expected to wrap up friday afternoon. but it could take the judge a little while to rule in the case. boyd will either be resentenced to life without parole