Clear

Scattered Showers and Storms in the Afternoon

WAAY 31 Kate McKenna talks about this afternoon's expected storm activity and what the upcoming weekend and beyond will be like

Posted: Thu Sep 06 10:18:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 10:18:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Scattered Showers and Storms in the Afternoon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to the bank. lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast we are in for another day of cloudy conditions and rain chances. spotty showers this morning transition to scattered showers and storms this afternoon.the chance of rain is 40%.otherwise, we'll be stuck under a mostly cloudy sky with muggy conditions.high s still manage to reach the upper 80s this afternoon. storms decrease in coverage friday and saturday, but the heat returns as temperatures climb to the lower 90s.an approaching cold front ramps up rain showers a bit for sunday before showers and storms are widespread monday and tuesday.we do get a little relief from the heat when highs drop to the mid 80s both days.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events