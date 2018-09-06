Speech to Text for Scattered Showers and Storms in the Afternoon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to the bank. lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast we are in for another day of cloudy conditions and rain chances. spotty showers this morning transition to scattered showers and storms this afternoon.the chance of rain is 40%.otherwise, we'll be stuck under a mostly cloudy sky with muggy conditions.high s still manage to reach the upper 80s this afternoon. storms decrease in coverage friday and saturday, but the heat returns as temperatures climb to the lower 90s.an approaching cold front ramps up rain showers a bit for sunday before showers and storms are widespread monday and tuesday.we do get a little relief from the heat when highs drop to the mid 80s both days.