Speech to Text for Home Burns in Early Morning Fire

hearing was delayed ... four people are without a home in owens cross roads after an early morning house fire ... waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the scene ... she spoke exclusively with the people who live in the home who say they've lost everything ... crystal williams "all i see was a big black ball of smoke. it was glowing and it was coming right at us." that's the last thing crystal williams and her husband jason saw before they narrowly escaped their burning home on byrd drive ... jason williams "as i was trying to put the fire out it just kept building and building and building." jason and crystal live here with their two kids ... they called 9-1-1 around 5:45 this morning ... big cove, owens cross roads, and huntsville fire departments responded ... huntsville fire confirmed they were on the scene by 5:54 ... and big cove fire said the fire was contained in about ten minutes ... no one was hurt ... but the family dog didn't make it out on time ... jason williams "i watched my trailer burn to the ground." sarah singleterry "jason and crystal told me the fire started right about here and spread throughout their home ... before they knew it they had lost everything." crystal williams "it was all up in flames." a home up in flames ... but a family still together ... in owens cross roads ... ss waay 31 news fire officials confirmed the home is a