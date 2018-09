Speech to Text for Burglaries at Apartment Complex

august. this morning, a man is in custody accused of multiple burglaries at the madison landing apartment complex. police charged this man, don toney, on three counts of third degree burglary. toney is also charged with one count of theft of property. he's in the madison county jail booked on