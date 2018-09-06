Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coach Pleads Not Guilty

Coach Pleads Not Guilty

Posted: Thu Sep 06 08:46:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 08:46:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Coach Pleads Not Guilty

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

district new this morning, a decatur middle school baseball coach plead not guilty to assault and harassment charges. the decatur daily reports, michael burns and his son link were charged for allegedly punching a woman in the jaw and dragging her through gravel. the daily says the argument took place at point mallard golf course back in
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events