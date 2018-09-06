Speech to Text for Coach Pleads Not Guilty

district new this morning, a decatur middle school baseball coach plead not guilty to assault and harassment charges. the decatur daily reports, michael burns and his son link were charged for allegedly punching a woman in the jaw and dragging her through gravel. the daily says the argument took place at point mallard golf course back in