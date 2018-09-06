Speech to Text for Resentencing for Shoals Murderer

happening today ... a convicted killer sentenced to life without parole will appear in a lauderdale county courtroom for a re-sentencing hearing ... nathan boyd was 17 when he and his older brother killed danny sledge inside his shoals area restaurant in 1999 ... the two were sentenced in 2001 ... but the decision didn't stand ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain the reasoning behind today's re-sentencing... 19 years after his crime ... nathan boyd was sentenced to life without parole in 2001 when he was still a minor ... 11 years later ... a 2012 united states supreme court ruling said it was unconstitutiona l to sentence a juvenile to life without parole ... so now ... boyd is back in court today to be re-sentenced for his crime ... this is video from boyd's perp walk back in 2001 ... waay 31 has brought you coverage on the sledge murder since it happened in 1999 ... sledge's family has followed this case as well ... not missing a single court hearing for the brothers who killed their family member ... this time last year ... the lauderdale county