Man Charged with Threat

Posted: Thu Sep 06 08:34:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 08:34:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this morning, we know a man is in jail for making threats to the board of education in birmingham. police arrested danny nichols for making terrorist threats. hes in the saint clair county courthouse without bond. authorities say nichols made threats by email and said an explosive would damage the saint clair county courthouse, pell city and ashville
