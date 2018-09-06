Clear
Escaped Inmate still on the Loose

Escaped Inmate still on the Loose

Posted: Thu Sep 06 08:16:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 08:16:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

dollar bond. this morning, authorities in franklin county are searching for an escaped inmate. authorities say--robert brown escaped from the franklin county jail by cutting a hole in the fence then climbing over the second fence. he left the jail in a jumpsuit and has a crown tattoo on his forehead. if you have any information on his
