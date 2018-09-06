Clear

Frozen Chicken Alert

Frozen Chicken Alert

Posted: Thu Sep 06 07:30:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 07:30:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

an update to some breaking news we first broguht you at 6-- we've learned wayne farms is recalling 11 different chicken products-- ranging from diced chicken to grilled chicken. the decatur based farms recalled over 400-thousand pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products. the company fears the chicken could be contaminated with metal pieces. according to the u-s department of agriculture-- the chicken products were produced between july 4th and july 17th. you're asked to throw away any chicken between those dates you may have in your freezer.
