Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's sarah singleterry a convicted killer in lauderdale county sentenced to life in prison without parole has a re- sentencing hearing today ... nathan boyd and his older brother killed danny sledge inside sledge's shoals area restaurant in 1999 ... boyd is being re-sentenced because the supreme court ruled it is unconstitutiona l to sentence a minor to life in prison without parole ... najahe this morning, authorities in franklin county are searching for an escaped inmate. authorities say--robert brown escaped from the franklin county jail by cutting a hole in the fence then climbing over the second fence. if you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police. a man who sent several schools into lockdown in the shoals is under arrest this morning. brock gooch crashed his car near brick hatton elementary school yesterday. he threatened children, and led police on a five hour manhunt! gooch faces multiple charges. secretary of state mike pompeo is explicitly denying he wrote the anonymous new york times article. while in new delhi, india, pompeo blames the media for trying to undermine the administration and calls the move quote "incredibly disturbing." najahe? a decatur middle school baseball coach plead not guilty to assault and harassment charges. the decatur daily reports, michael burns and his son link were charged for allegedly punching a woman in the jaw and dragging her through gravel. this morning, a man is in custody accused of multiple burglaries at the madison landing apartment complex. police charged don toney, on three counts of third degree burglary. he's in the madison county jail booked on a $76,000 dollar bond. this morning we now know a tractor which rolled over a man... led to his death at a morgan county construction site... the coroner confirmed the victim is 66-year-old bobby lee chaney. he was working on a house on thompson road in priceville tuesday afternoon when the tractor rolled over him and killed him. starting today from eight until three...then again tomorrow...widow hornbuckle road and manning road are closed. it is just for some improvements to the water system. bill d harbin road is your best bet for an alternate route. we have a programming note for you! starting monday ...waay 31 news at 4 will be an hour long. here's how it affects our afternoon coverage. jeopardy will air at 3 and 3:30 each weekday. the 4 pm newscast will run until 5 p-m... and then our afternoon lineup continues as usual with news at 5 and 6-- split by abc world news tonight. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.