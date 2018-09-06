Speech to Text for City Starts Online Survey for Transit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning, if you want to give your opinion on huntsville's transit study, you can do it online. there's an online survey posted by public transit consultants. the survey is about experiences, needs for the shuttle bus, and the handi-ride system. the survey is available until september 28th. for more information head to waay