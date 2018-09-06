Clear

City Starts Online Survey for Transit

City Starts Online Survey for Transit

Posted: Thu Sep 06 05:44:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 05:44:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for City Starts Online Survey for Transit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning, if you want to give your opinion on huntsville's transit study, you can do it online. there's an online survey posted by public transit consultants. the survey is about experiences, needs for the shuttle bus, and the handi-ride system. the survey is available until september 28th. for more information head to waay
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events