Clear

Cloudy Morning, Afternoon Thunderstorms

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna tells you when and where to expect thunderstorms and talks about what the weather will be like for the upcoming weekend

Posted: Thu Sep 06 05:19:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 05:35:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Cloudy Morning, Afternoon Thunderstorms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

t-v dot com. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? we are in for another day of cloudy conditions and rain chances. spotty showers this morning transition to scattered showers and storms this afternoon.the chance of rain is 40%.otherwise, we'll be stuck under a mostly cloudy sky with muggy conditions.high s still manage to reach the upper 80s this afternoon. storms decrease in coverage friday and saturday, but the heat returns as temperatures climb to the lower 90s.an approaching cold front ramps up rain showers a bit for sunday before showers and storms are widespread monday and tuesday.we do get a little relief from the heat when highs drop to the mid 80s both days.
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
