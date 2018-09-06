Speech to Text for Downtown Huntsville Parking

new at 5 -- finding a spot to park downtown may seem like a daunting task -- and spaces seem to be few and far between -- but the city of huntsville says it's not a problem now but they are planning for future growth. waay 31's rodneya ross spent the day downtown talking to drivers who shared their frustration about finding a place to park their car. as i spent time driving around downtown i noticed it was easier to find parking in some areas rather than others. the people i talked to told me it needs to be easy to find parking everywhere downtown. vo: i started my day at big spring park where i caught up with a man who told me parking downtown is not easy. sot: brogden "it's horrible. we come down here quite often and we never can find a place to park hardly." vo: brogden and his family like to come downtown from gurley to enjoy what the city has to offer, but he says he often finds himself circling around for a spot. sot: brogden "two or three times. sometimes four or five depending on how many peoples down here." vo: melissa hampton agrees -- she thinks the city needs to do something about it. sot: hampton "we could use a lot more considering that it is starting to grow down here." vo: but the city says parking isn't an issue -- at least not right now. the communications director for the city told me there is plenty of parking to accommodate the current needs of the downtown area. she says right now the focus is on letting people know where they can park. still -- those parking downtown say the city needs to prepare for the growth ahead of it. sot: hampton "maybe building another parking garage or maybe expanding in certain areas that may have a lot more space." ll: the city told me they are looking at creating additional parking to keep up with the new developments coming downtown. in fact, designs are in the making for a new parking garage on the corner of green street, holmes, and lincoln. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. city leaders told waay 31 they will also consider a centralized parking garage with small buses to