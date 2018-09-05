Speech to Text for BILL AND LYNDEN PREVIEW AUBURN

lets's talk auburn defense who will be playing here at mercedes benz stadium tomorrow. they were left off a lot of preseason watch lists.. but that doesn't even phase deshuan davis, marlon davison and other auburn players who think they'll be the best in the country. a lot of experience coming back, three senior linebackers including darrell williams the three time state champ out of hoover. another one being deshaun davis who i just mentioned, he'svery confident with the grit and depth this kevin steele defense brings into 2018. i feel like this could be one of the most talented groups, of course we have to go out ther and do it. last year we did it, you can see numbers and statistics, and see the growth. i tell our guys all the time you can see pre season accolades, pre season watch lists, it don't matter, in december you want to hold that trophy. deshaun jokes and calls himself the unpaid defensive coordinator, this guy has been all auburn since his high school days, he really loves this team. excited to see how he can lead this talented group this season. another person taking notice of auburn's d is obviously washington coach chris petersen, you'll never believe who he said auburn's defense reminds him of..bill guesses .. bama! he compared auburn to bama.