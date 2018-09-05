Clear
Morgan County school buses get Wi-Fi

The Morgan County school district has added Wi-Fi to the school buses that take students to Technology Park at Brewer High School

Posted: Wed Sep 05 16:35:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 16:35:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stan Williams

will indict him... new at 6... the morgan county school district added wi-fi on the school buses ... that take students to technology park at brewer high school. waay 31's brittany collins explains how this benefits students who want to work on their school assignments on the way to class. many of the tech students have chrome books...and now with the internet on buses, they're able to knock out certain assignments while en route... pkg i live out here on the woods so we really don't get internet connection. maranda banks is the one on the many students who takes advantage of the free wi-fi on the school bus...there's been times when she's completed an assignment on the way to class. i wait until the next morning to actually do it. or i try to finish it here at school. sup. bill hopkins told me around 150 students commute daily on the school bus to the tech center at brewer high school... some of them are on the bus for an hour and take other online classes. they can start their day by getting on the wi-fi as they take the bus over there to the career tech center. they can do their online classes. then they can put this on hold while they take their career tech classes, then get back on the bus and on the ride they can finish back up the technology center partners with toyota...it allows morgan county high school students to receive training in the industrial, technical and manufacturing world. we're trying to prepare out students so not only they can go to work on the river which is located in the county, but also in limestone county, madison county look live superintendent hopkins also told me they will discuss adding wi-fi to all of the school buses in the school district. reporting in morgan county brittany collins waay 31
