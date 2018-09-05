Speech to Text for Suspect to face several charges

new information at 6 about the man accused of leading police on a chase across colbert county today. brock gooch's name sounded familiar because a quick search showed investigators say he did the same thing last year! thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer has the night off... today, brock gooch crashed his car near brick hatton elementary school, threatened children, and led police on a five hour manhunt! waay31's breken terry was there for it all and is live at the lauderdale county jail with more details about his long criminal history i am here at the lauderdale county detention center where brock gooch is about to be at if he isn't already. after muscle shoals police arrested gooch, officers planned to bring him here because of an already existing robbery warrant brock gooch is no stranger to lawenforcement in october 2017 a woman accused him of kidnapping and raping her in lauderdale county. gooch then got into a chase with police and ended up in lakeside highlands neighborhood in florence. i was there when police arrested him less than a year ago. gooch's wrap sheet is riddled withassault, stolen property, theft, and domestic violence charges dating back to williamson- this guy is a danger to the community. he has nothing to lose. police told me gooch took off wednesay morning when officers tried to arrest him on other warrants. he crashed this car near brick hatton elementary school and forced three schools to go on lockdown. gooch ran from the scene, made threats but was captured after about 5 hours. police tell us his wrap sheet will only grow.. reck- right now it's fleeing and attempting. i know we had drug possession and weapon charges on him. we know he has outstanding warrants. we do not know what gooch's bond is at this time. he will face those warrant charges here in lauderdale county then he could possibly go back to colbert county to face more charges. either way police tell us he will be locked up for the next few days. live in lauderdale co bt