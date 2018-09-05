Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's sierra phillips. this morning we are following the first possible storm related death. it happened monday night when a big tree fell on top of a mobile home- thats according to the abc station in pensacola. nobody else was hurt in the incident. waay 31 checked with officials this morning and they say tell us they cannot release the name of the child right now... this morning....repor ts of tornado that tracked over parts of florida as part of gordon- so far we have not seen any damage reports. according to the national weather service, the tornado tracked over santa rosa county. alabama power is reporting around 21 thousand people are still without power on the coast, gulf power is now reporting less than 5 thousand are without power right now. the huntsville man accused of killing three people on knollbrook drive in june will appear in court today rodney geddes has a preliminary hearing this morning at the madison county courthouse ... he's charged with one count of capital murder of two or more people najahe two people are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex near university drive. huntsville police told us both victims drove to the jet pep down the street after the shooting. investigators say there was a third person in the car with the victims-- that person was not hurt. a muscle shoals police officer is on paid leave this morning after a deadly crash with a bicyclist. muscle shoals p-d confirmed the officer involve is sergeant mike west - a 17-year veteran of the department. the victim is 70-year-old bramlett o'steen. the alabama law enforcement agency continues to investigate the wreck. -- decatur police say a blockage in the road is causing the southbound lanes on the highway 31 bridge to be shut down-- but it's not from a wreck. that's all police would tell us. this is having a big traffic impact to people driving on the bridge. happening today...the new madison baseball team is revealing their team name. the comet jockeys--moon possums---space chimps---thunde rsharks or trash pandas..are all in the running to be picked. rocket city republic brewery in madison is hosting the announcement event at 6pm. if you enjoy our 4 pm newscast-- we'll now be bringing you even more coverage you can count on. starting monday ...waay 31 news at 4 expands to an hour long. here's how it affects our afternoon coverage. jeopardy will air at 3 and 3:30 each weekday. the 4 pm news will run until 5 p-m... and then our afternoon lineup continues as usual with news at 5 and 6-- split by abc world news tonight. let's get another look this morning at your traffic