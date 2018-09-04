Speech to Text for Proposed Huntsville City Schools budget calls for major cuts

31 storm tracker weather app.. new information tonight on the proposed 2019 budget for huntsville city schools! it calls for cutting mlliosn in spending throughout the district -- but right now the cuts don't include jobs! however -- we're learning that could change... the budget was presented to the board of education tonight in the first of two meetings. waay 31's kody fisher was in the meeting. he's live in huntsville with other major take aways from the proposed budget. even with cutting millions of dollars in non personnel spending the district still looks to be short several million dollars by the end of this fiscal year ending in late september... and the end of the 2019 fiscal year as well... patricia marr is a sixth grade teacher in the district... she likes the budget including promised teacher raises... but the issues make her and her fellow teachers in the room tonight worry... patricia marr/6th grade teacher "we're unsure about how they're going to do it and where the cuts are going to come from, so we're looking about; everybody's job could be at stake and we just don't know." the budget numbers have firmed up over the past month... but at the end of september the district is still looking to be roughly 5 million dollars short on their state required one month operating balance... at the end of the 2019 fiscal year projections show the district will still be short three million dollars... superintendent christie finley says the millions in cuts to the non personnel spending... accounts for the district making up ground on the budget... the board of education will decide whether to approve the budget and send it to the state for approval... christie finley/superinte ndent huntsville city schools "moving forward what we need to do is show a plan of how we're trying to achieve that one month operating expense." the chief financial officer for the district said in the meeting the district has over two hundred staff members in the district not paid for by the state... some are teachers... some are assistant principals... and all of the central officer staff... including the superintendent... when pressed several times on future cuts... to make up the remaining three million dollar deficit at the end of the 2019 fiscal year... finley shied away from saying people will lose their jobs... christie finley/superinte ndent huntsville city schools "i think we have to look at everything. we have to look at programs, personnel; we have to make sure what we're doing makes sense and what we're doing makes sense for students." marr is still worried... but likes the well thought out way the district seems to be handling the situation... instead of making snap decisions... patricia marr/6th grade teacher "people's lives are at stake. you know, this is how we take care of our family, so going about it and taking a slow approach would be a good thing." superintendent finley says the district and board of education can make changes to the budget during the year to help address the problem... the next budget hearing is next thursday... the board of education will decide to approve it... or vote it down after that meeting... and we'll be there to let you know what happens... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...