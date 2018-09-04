Clear

Gordon makes landfall

Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall

along the waterin mobile co. where the ema told me 2 shelters are open right now---- im going to get out of the way and show you how the water is pulling on this bridge now you can see barely anyone is out here driving and thats understanble with how bad this rain and wind is a little bit ago i was in dauphin island and business owners had mostly all shut down early now i went to theodore hs-- a shelter here in mobile co and everyone there was upbeat, positive and seemed to be ready for these storms --- i will be here as this weather progresses to keep you updated in mobile sp waay31 news
