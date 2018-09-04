Clear

Board of education budget meeting

The Huntsville board of education is having their first of two public budget hearings they are required to have before finalizing the district budget for 2019.

android and apple devices. the huntsville board of education is having their first of two public budget hearings they are required to have before finalizing the districts budget for 2019... as we've reported... the district is facing a possible 16 million dollar deficit by the end of next september because of a clerical error... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville...kody, what are we expecting to learn from this meeting tonight? the meeting is going to get started in just hundred thirty minutes here at the annie c. mertz center. we're expecting to get long awaited answers about what will be done about the budget issue... that board of education president elisa ferrell has previously called a crisis... we found out about the problem on august 9th during a board of education meeting...4 since then... superintendent cristy finley has said the district is still analyzing the problem and firming up the numbers... so they know exactly what they're dealing with... we know at least two of the five board of education members have called for an audit of the districts books... but that could cost the district potentially millions of dollars... depending on the type of audit... we could find out exactly how the district... and board of education decides to tackle the problem... i'll be inside this meeting and i'll have an update for you on what is happening live at 6... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...
