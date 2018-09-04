Speech to Text for Expansion to make roads safer

new at 5. a dangerous madison county intersection could soon be more safe. workers are extending one road ... to change the traffic pattern on another one. jordan road will soon intersect with highway 72 east. right now ... the road ends at ryland pike. the expansion means changes to the ryland pike intersection that currently meets the highway. if the alabama department of transportation issues permits ... allowing the county to connect with the state highway ... waay 31's sydney martin learned the new road could open in the coming months. randy cowart, "now it's hustle and bustle. everybody's in a hurry to go no where." that's part of the reason randy cowart is excited to hear all left turns at the ryland pike and highway 72 east intersection will soon be eliminated. commissioner craig hill--who's the commissioner for the area told waay 31 construction is underway to extend jordan road and create clearer sightlines for drivers. randy cowart, "it's definitely going to be more flat where it's coming out. it's not going to be a blind turn over that hill." cowart told me he's lived and worked in the area for almost 15 years so he knows how to approach the ryland pike and highway 72 east intersection..... randy cowart,"people that live out here they know those things to watch for especially when they're trying to pull out. they try not to make costly mistakes. they don't try to gamble" but that's not the case for everyone....and with the holidays approaching he hopes to see the work finished soon. randy cowart,"people who are not familiar with this area are not so much sure on exactly how the flow of the traffic goes. it can be caught in a predicament." and commissioner craig hill told us the project could be done as soon as december for the holiday season which will bring travelers to the area. in madison county sydney martin waay 31 news. the jordan road extension project is just the first move to make highway 72 east more safe. commissioner craig hill also told waay 31 ... his district is working with the state department of transportation. they're looking to find ways to make other dangerous