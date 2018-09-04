Speech to Text for Community Center To Be Torn Down

a madison county community center will soon be demolished because engineers have determined it's not safe for the community to use. berkley community center is located off old highway 4-3-1 and is next door to the berkley senior center.... waay 31's sydney martin learned the senior center will stay where it is...but the community center will be knocked down while plans are made to build something in it's place. justine hawkins, lives in madison county, "it used to be full of kids. it used to be the boys and girls club. we used to go down there and learn." justine hawkins was sad to learn her childhood hangout would soon be torn down... something madison county district commissioner craig hill said needs to happen...to keep the people in his district safe. hill, "the overall safety of the facility is not good. and we know it's lived its life and it's time forus to work with the community and improve what they have." hill said the senior center next door recently renovated ---and that center isn't going anywhere.. hawkins hopes whatever is built in it's place puts an emphasis on helping kids. justine hawkins, lives in madison county,"if we are going to redo it i want it be like it used to be.. a place for kids to get away from the house." and she wants her son to have a community center to go to use like she did growing up. justine hawkins, lives in madison county,"i want my son to meet new people. new kids around the area. not just at school but i built a lot of friendships when i was going down there." although she's sad to see it go...she's excited to see what's to come.... justine hawkins, lives in madison county,"it's bittersweet. you don't want to tear it down because it's been there for so long. but if it's going to be something better than i'm happy for it." sydney, "in the coming months hill said he will work with the people that live near this community center to decide what's built in it's place. in mad co sm waay 31 news." along with construction going on at berkley community center---commis sioner hill told us they're also making ground to build 4 new bridges on old highway 4-3-1 off of highway 4-31. the new bridges would change the current one lane