UAH Sees Record Enrollment and Continued Increases

15 million customers. new at six. we're learning more about the university of alabama in huntsville's record high enrollment numbers. in a report released this morning ... u-a-h said almost 10 thousand students are enrolled in classes right now. that's up seven percent from last year. u-a-h is projecting another seven percent increase next fall. waay 31's rodneya ross was at u-a-h today to learn how the growth will impact students and the campus. this is the fourth year in a row the school has seen enrollment increase. if the current trend of seven percent increase continues the school will see 10 thousand students next fall. not only is the school thrilled about the growth, but students tell me they are too. sot: cusker "i love how much it's growing. i love how much of an influence uah is having." that's what sophomore emily cusker told me she thinks about more students enrolling at the university of alabama huntsville. while the education major welcomes the jump in attendance she hopes campus is up to the challenge. especially when it comes to things such as parking. sot: cusker "maybe if they put in a little bit more parking with the increase of students that would probably help." lantigua "parking's kinda hard to find if you wanna find it close to where your class is at." the university of alabama huntsville director of community relations told me students won't have to worry about that. he said the school is already creating more parking spaces. as for housing there are two new dorms plus off campus housing. and the school started hiring more instructors to accommodate more students. sot: garner "we did have a slight increase from 16 to 1 to 17 to 1, which is not a bad increase when considering the growth we're experiencing." ll: garner told me the school has already purchased 58 acres of land across the street from campus which may be used to build apartments for both students and the general public if needed. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. the high enrollment wasn't the only record broken this year. the incoming u-a-h freshmen class has the highest a-c-t average in the university's history. that average score is 28