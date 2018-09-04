Speech to Text for Spencer Pleads Not Gulity at Arraignment Today

new at six right now -- there's currently no motion in place for a mental health evaluation for jimmy spencer. he's the man accused of killing three people in guntersville. spencer was in court today where he pleaded not guilty to all 7 charges against him. his defense cited "mental disease or defect." today waay 31's steven dilsizian visited a local mental health facility -- to learn what could come next for spencer... in my hands is a break down of the mcnaughton rule... a legal test that determines whether or not a person was sane when committing a crime... i talked with the director of a mental health facility here in guntersville who says there are two things a person must prove to be considered mentally unstable. "basically two things... that they didnt understand the nature of the crime that was committed... and secondly that they didnt understand right from wrong" gargis works with mentally ill patients at the mountain lakes behavioral health center in guntersville...and is keeping up with the case against jimmy spencer. on tuesday morning spencer cited mental illness and pleaded not guilty to killing three people including a 7 year old boy in july. gargis says arguing mental illness will be difficult. take sot: myron gargis - mountain lakes behavioral healthcare director "in this type of case... the mental illness would have to be so severe that he basically was completely out of touch with reality and didnt know what he was doing" the district attorney told me the state hasn't conducted a mental evaluation on spencer. but plan to do so after tuesday's plea. gargis says spencer will most likely undergo tests and questioning by forensic psychologists... where they will decide if spencer is in fact mentally unstable. robert law says he doesn't buy the defense... take sot: robert law - lives in guntersville "anybody that'll do that has mental issues... but he is not insane... the man had planning, thinking" and in spencer's particular case... gargin says take sot: "the odds of it working out that way are probably pretty slim" gargis tells me if spencer is ruled mentally unstable... he will most likely be sent to a secure medical facility in tuscaloosa instead of prison... reporting in guntersville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news.