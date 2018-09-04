Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tropical Storm Gordon Stays Away From The Tennessee Valley

Tropical Storm Gordon may become a hurricane briefly before landfall tonight, but the storm will track far enough away from the Tennessee Valley that impacts will be minimal.

Posted: Tue Sep 04 15:12:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 15:12:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Tropical Storm Gordon Stays Away From The Tennessee Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

phone.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events