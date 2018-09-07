Speech to Text for Nick Saban Addresses Response to Sideline Reporter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama head coach nick saban made his decision saturday night on primetime--that tua tungavioloa would be the tide's starting quarterback...he would go on to lead them to a 54-14 opening victory. but that's not the only thing that drew attention on the field...saban's reaction to a side line reporter's post game question about the qb's raised some eyebrows.. saban asking why reporter--maria taylor-- was continuously asking him to say something that he thought didn't respect one of them and to quit asking. but now we're learning that saban ended up calling taylor less than 24 hours after the exchange to apologize...he also addressed it in his press conference today. if i get asked to vilify a player and make the other a crowned price publicy i might not respond well to that and i need to learn a better way to respond to that and i will in the future. and i pray every sunday that i never get angry. taylor has not publicy commented since his apology but she did put out a tweet after the game saying quote don't mind me, just doing my job. on to the next game..." the auburn tiger's are all smiles after their 21-16 win over the washington huskies.... the tiger's defense has never been in question but the offense showed in their opener they're firing on all cylinders... offensive coordinator chip lindsey speaking to the press after a day has sunken in and they were able to watch that game tape... saying he's pleased with quarterback jarrett stidham's performance especially the way he was able to perform under pressure and think on his feet... switching up the game plan when he saw an opportunity... "i think jarrett made 11 plays that when things didn't go exactly like they were planned he was able to get the ball out and escape and keeping things alive. that's what good quarterbacks do...jarrett didn't a nice job of doing that and keeping lives alive sometimes and making plays." and auburn and alabama we'rent the only ones making noise this weekend... the una lions were playing in their first division 1 game---making school history with their last second win over southern utah--such an impressive win they were named stats team of the week! the lions will try and go 2-0 this weekend as they take onalabama a&m in bulldog territory saturday! ad-lib sports