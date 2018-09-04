Clear
1 Died in Afghanistan Attack

Posted: Tue Sep 04 08:17:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 08:17:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

a cemetery and lost their registration. new information--an attack in afghanistan killed one u.s. service member and wounded another. a-b-c reports, the service member who died in the attack is the sixth american killed in the afghanistan this year. this marks the second insider attack in the country in 20-18. the other service member is in stable condition
