Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Authorities find more than 500 pigs on a farm in Northern Kentucky, some of which were malnourished.

Posted: Tue Sep 04 08:07:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 08:14:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for 500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

CINCINNATI -- Animal rescue groups are trying to locate homes for hundreds of pigs that were found on a farm in Kentucky.

Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary in South Carolina is helping find homes for the pigs. Workers with the group said the woman leasing the Pendleton County farm took in 15 pigs a few years ago.

The animals multiplied rapidly, and according to the group, the woman was unable to properly care for them in such large numbers.

"It multiplies, multiplies, multiplies. So when you have ten pigs who give birth, then they each have six to ten pigs who now could possibly give birth," said Joshua Carpenter Costner, of Cotton Branch Animal Sanctuary.

Costner said it wasn't until neighbors saw the pigs roaming free when local authorities were notified.

When Costner arrived on the farm, he found many pigs malnourished, and several of them were pregnant.

"If they're not properly vetted, if they're not spayed or neutered, it just continues ballooning and ballooning and ballooning until it's out of control, and what we've found on multiple cases like this that we've worked, is it ends up with animals dying of starvation. It ends up with, you know, horrible illnesses," Costner said.

The organization has about six weeks to find a home for the animals, or else the state will euthanize them.

It is not clear if authorities will charge the woman who currently owns the pigs.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events