SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

Posted: Tue Sep 04 08:06:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 08:06:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-the confirmation hearing for supreme court nominee brett kavanaugh is set to begin. this morning, the judge is going to be introduced in the senate by g-o-p senator rob portman of ohio, and former secretary of state condoleezza rice. the hearing is expected to last three to four days. kavanaugh needs just 50 senate votes to
