California Congressman on Space Force

Posted: Tue Sep 04 08:00:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 08:00:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

prison lockdown. no staff members were hurt. in huntsville, a congressman from california spoke exclusively with waay 31 about the space force. congressman eric swalwell is a member of the house intelligence committee. he previously served on the committee of science, space, and technology. he shared his view of space force possibly being the sixth branch of the u.s. military. i think space force takes us in the wrong direction as a country... i think it would be a massive waste of government resources and taxpayer dollars swalwell says he'd rather see more support for the current i think space force takes us in the wrong direction as a country... i think it would be a massive waste of government resources and taxpayer dollars swalwell says he'd rather see more support for the current military branches instead of creating a new one. he says space force could take a decade to implement and can
