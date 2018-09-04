Speech to Text for California Congressman on Space Force

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

prison lockdown. no staff members were hurt. in huntsville, a congressman from california spoke exclusively with waay 31 about the space force. congressman eric swalwell is a member of the house intelligence committee. he previously served on the committee of science, space, and technology. he shared his view of space force possibly being the sixth branch of the u.s. military. i think space force takes us in the wrong direction as a country... i think it would be a massive waste of government resources and taxpayer dollars swalwell says he'd rather see more support for the current i think space force takes us in the wrong direction as a country... i think it would be a massive waste of government resources and taxpayer dollars swalwell says he'd rather see more support for the current military branches instead of creating a new one. he says space force could take a decade to implement and can