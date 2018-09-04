Clear

Preliminary Hearing Date Set...

Preliminary Hearing Date Set...

Posted: Tue Sep 04 07:14:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 07:14:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Preliminary Hearing Date Set...

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new county jail. waay 31 is learning more about the madison county parents accused of killing their child. aleisha and bradley parker have a preliminary hearing scheduled for september 19th at 9:30 a-m. they're each charged with murder. the sheriff's office told us they will release more information on the case after the hearing. investigators said the child was shot in
Huntsville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events