2 Dead, Others Hurt in Typhoon

Posted: Tue Sep 04 05:53:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 05:53:02 PDT 2018
waay 31 newsroom- at least 2 people are dead in western japan after a powerful typhoon hits the area...thats according to kyodo news... we are also seeing several reports of more than 100 others hurt, in the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 25 years.... take a look at this video just in...the strong wind and heavy rain closed down the kansai international airport.. a ship also smashed into a bridge that links the airport to the main island...right now rescue operations are underway to rescue ship
