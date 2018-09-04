Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's alyssa martin. happening today - jimmy spencer, the man accused of killing three people including a child and grandmother in guntersville, is expected to be in a courtroom today at 9 for an arraignment hearing. spencer was supposed to be serving a life sentence before he was paroled.. recently the attorney general's officce admitted the parole board made a mistake by letting spencer out of prison early... the huntsville city school board is having its first of two budget meetings tonight these meetings aren't out of the ordinary ... but the district's current budget crisis could make things more interesting ... the board is not expected to approve the 2018-19 budget at tonight's meeting ... bill happening today--frances akridge is holding a news conference today at 1 to announce her decision on whether or not to contest the general election vote. akridge was 8 votes short of a majority in the august 28th vote. waay 31 will be there. the city council has already certified the results and scheduled a runoff. a body found after a fire at a home in athens...and, this morning, how the fire started remains under investigation. as for the victim, an autopsy is needed for positive identification and to determine how they died.. a bicyclist hit and killed by a muscle shoals police cruiser. this morning, state trooper are in charge of the investigation into what exactly took place. the victim - 70 year old bramlett osteen - was rushed to helen keller hospital...then airlifted to huntsville hospital where he died. an arrest in the hold-up of a subway restaurant on triana boulevard in huntsville. josh langford is now in the madison county jail after police found him at a nearby gas station. the store manager told police langford demanded all of the money in the register - and said he had a gun, though he never showed it. one person is in custody this morning after 8 people were hurt in a shooting in downtown birmingham. the shooting happened after a party with teenagers at a place called "work- play"...sunday night....after two males began arguing outside. starting today...there are big changes to the size and type of bags people are allowed to carry into games for huntsville city schools. you can see on your screen the specific measurements of the bags allowed at sporting events. starting next monday ... our 4 pm newscast switches to an hour long. here's how it affects our afternoon programming. jeopardy will air at 3 and 3:30 each weekday. then waay 31 news at four runs a full hour. after that ... our evening lineup continues as usual with waay 31 news at five and six ... on each side of abc world news tonight. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?