Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? tuesday won't be quite as hot this afternoon with clouds on the increase through the day. we'll climb to 92 degrees.an isolated storm can't be ruled out, so rain chances are at 20%. rain chances increase to 30% tomorrow as temperatures drop to the upper 80s for highs. while we are closely monitoring what may become hurricane gordon later today, the impact on the tennessee valley looks to be minimal at this time.we can see a few showers, mainly for our western counties, but there's no wind impact to be concerned about at this time.in the next several days, temperatures remain more seasonable and rain chance stay in the forecast. starting next monday ... our 4 pm newscast switches to an hour long. here's how it affects our afternoon programming. jeopardy will air at 3 and 3:30 each weekday. then waay 31 news at four runs a full hour. after that ... our evening lineup continues as usual with waay 31 news at five and six ... on each side of abc world news tonight. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time