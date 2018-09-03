Speech to Text for Walter Maddox Talks State Finances and Possibility of Lottery in Alabama

lottery in alabama walter maddox told me today was the perfect day to speak with people face to face. maddox said he wanted to find out about issues facing voters. he also shared why he fully supports the lottery. now thatmississippi has approved its own lottery ... alabama is the only southern state without one. governor kay ivey told waay 31 friday ... she supports letting voters decide the issue. maddox told me the lottery could provide money for college scholarships and workforce development training. ivey told waay 31 there's no need for a lottery because the state is doing well financially. but maddox disagrees. walt maddox democratic, running for governor that's not true. right now, corrections is under a court order by myron thompson. our state has borrowed so much money that the average alabamian is 2,000 dollars in debt. our roads are deteriorating, mental health has collapsed. rural hospitals have continued to close. gov ivey is out of touch. she believes it's in shape because she never leaves montgomery. walter maddox also told me he wants to improve education in alabama ... health care ... and the state's prison system. the general election is tuesday november 6th. reporting in tuscumbia brittany collins waay 31 news.