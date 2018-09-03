Speech to Text for New Apartment Complex Proposed in Athens

four hundred and 80 apartment units could soon sit on this piece of land on lindsey lane in athens. however---according to the mayor of athens ronnie marks-- that won't happen until the city council approves rezoning the 25 acres of land. neighbors who live next to where the new complex would be built didn't want to talk on camera but told waay 31 they hope the city council doesn't rezone the land. one man we did talk to told us he doesn't knowwhat to think about the project--but understands why more apartments in the area might be necessary. gary hill, lives in athens, "the need for apartments...the re probably is definitely a need. with the potential jobs and everything because of the toyota plant. as far as whether or not this particular property right here is the best place, i'm not sure about that." according to neighbors,the developer has told them a 6 foot wall would be built to seperate their yards from the complex. however--they think the three story apartment buildings that have been planned will get rid of their privacy. sydney, "now the next city council meeting where the council will vote on if this 25 acres will be rezoned is set for september 10. in athens sm waay 31 news."