Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State troopers say the cyclist died after he was hit by a police officer. Full Story

New Apartment Complex Proposed in Athens

Sydney Martin reports

Posted: Mon Sep 03 16:43:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 16:43:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for New Apartment Complex Proposed in Athens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four hundred and 80 apartment units could soon sit on this piece of land on lindsey lane in athens. however---according to the mayor of athens ronnie marks-- that won't happen until the city council approves rezoning the 25 acres of land. neighbors who live next to where the new complex would be built didn't want to talk on camera but told waay 31 they hope the city council doesn't rezone the land. one man we did talk to told us he doesn't knowwhat to think about the project--but understands why more apartments in the area might be necessary. gary hill, lives in athens, "the need for apartments...the re probably is definitely a need. with the potential jobs and everything because of the toyota plant. as far as whether or not this particular property right here is the best place, i'm not sure about that." according to neighbors,the developer has told them a 6 foot wall would be built to seperate their yards from the complex. however--they think the three story apartment buildings that have been planned will get rid of their privacy. sydney, "now the next city council meeting where the council will vote on if this 25 acres will be rezoned is set for september 10. in athens sm waay 31 news."
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events